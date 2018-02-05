The release of director Sujeeth's Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor may reportedly be postponed due to the delay in its production. The movie may hit the screens in the summer of 2018.

Days before the release of Baahubali 2, Prabhas announced his next movie titled Saaho. Ever since then, the Darling star's fans have been eagerly waiting to hear about its release. Recently there were rumours that the movie would be released around the world by the end of 2018.

But the latest buzz is that the makers of Saaho are said to be eyeing January 2019, around Makar Sankranti. They feel it will prove to be auspicious for them, according to a report of Mid-Day.

Several speculations are doing rounds in the media over the delay in the release date of Saaho. The first version of the rumour is that the Prabhas starrer has got a huge amount of VFX work, which will take nearly 4 months for completion. Director Sujeeth does not want to compromise on the quality aspect, which may delay the film's release.

The second version of the rumour is that the film unit had announced to start an extensive shoot of action sequences in Abu Dhabi from December. But the production house has not given an update for more than two months. The latest we hear is that the team has decided to postpone this schedule due to soaring temperature in the country and it will begin the schedule in September.

"Abu Dhabi schedule may likely be postponed to September. Temperatures are rising and shooting there in summer is tough. So, this schedule will happen only after August. By then, other major parts of the film will be shot in Ramoji Film City," a source from the direction department told Telangana Today.

According to Telangana Today report, Saaho may not be released even on January 11, 2019. The delay in its shooting schedule is expected to force the makers to release the film in the theatres in next summer.