Post Baahubali, Prabhas is all set to win hearts with his upcoming movie 'Saaho'. The makers have released the first look poster today, October 23, and it was received well by all.

While fans are going gaga over the hot star's look, a few of the netizens claimed it to be copied from Ryan Gosling's Blade Runner 2049. Is the storyline also inspired by the Hollywood flick?

However, the two posters look similar. In the poster of Denis Villeneuve's directorial, Ryan Gosling is seen walking through a foggy and snowy path with a masked face. Similarly, Prabhas is also walking through a similar path.

And apart from the clothes and the hazed background, the Baahubali actor's pose with an arm inside his pocket is also similar to Ryan's pose from the poster of Blade Runner 2049.

Many on social media started sharing the images of the two movies. Prabhas' Saaho coming after the blockbuster Baahubali franchise making news for a poster copy seems to have put several of his fans in embarrassment.

Do you feel the poster is a rip-off? Let us know in the comments section.

Another interesting Twitter post will show you how Saaho is not only copied from Blade Runner 2049. The following post has three posters and the caption says: "Add pic1 + add pic 2 rubbify in grinder for two mins and tadaaa #SaahoFirstLook."

Take a look at the post here and decide whether Saaho is copied or not:

Add pic1 + add pic 2 rubbify in grinder for two mins and tadaaa #SaahoFirstLook pic.twitter.com/gGkDtJ4HLA — Vadagaali (@Vadagaali) October 23, 2017

Saaho is an action-thriller written and directed by Sujeeth, and Pramod and V Vamsi Krishna Reddy are bankrolling it under UV Creations banner. Prabhas will be seen romancing Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the high-octane entertainer.

The movie is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed into Malayalam and other languages later. The team wrapped up the first schedule on October 10 in Hyderabad completing nearly 40 percent of the total shoot.

"1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad ❤️ [sic]" Shraddha had tweeted.