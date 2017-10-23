Gifts are special when given as surprise and who else will know this better than the makers of Saaho as they have revealed the first look poster of the upcoming multilingual movie on Monday, October 23, at 9.30 am.. It has been unveiled to coincide with the birthday celebration of Prabhas, who turns 38. [find the poster below]

The makers had not given any hint of the first look release of Saaho although the fans of Prabhas have been curiously looking forward for it for some time now. A few posters from the multilingual film are likely to hit the internet.

In the first look poster, Prabhas covers his lower face in a mask. He sported a black coat and pants while fixing his eyes on his target. The fog-filled background and the car behind him give an impression of the film set in a foreign country.

Prabhas is now a global star following the massive success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali series. This has driven the makers to make Saaho a multilingual film for which the producers are reportedly shelling out Rs 150 crore.

Saaho is an action thriller written and directed by Sujeeth while Pramod and V Vamsi Krishna Reddy are producing it under the banner UV Creations. Prabhas will be seen romancing actress Shraddha Kapoor in the movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed into Malayalam and a few other languages.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of Saaho in Hyderabad on October 10, completing nearly 40 percent of the total shoot. "1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad ❤️ [sic]" Shraddha Kapoor had tweeted.

The movie is said to have three antagonists. Jackie Shroff appears as a suave and cool villain, while Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen as a tech-savvy guy. Chunky Pandey's plays a dark character. All the three are grey roles.

They will soon start the next schedule. The movie expected to hit the screens by mid-2018.