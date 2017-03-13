Suhana Syed, who was abused and threatened by religious fanatics for singing a Hindu devotional song recently, was the center of attraction this weekend as well on Zee TV Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13. Well, the 22-year-old tried to end the debate by singing one more religious song to denote that all regions are one.

She sung 'Neene Rama, Neene Shama, Neene Allah, Neene Yesu' track from Sudeep and Upendra's Mukunda Murari. The song advocates one-god-multiple-names theory and the track best suited for her present situation.

Suhana Syed impressed the judges and audience not only with her mesmerising voice, but also by creatively making modification to the lyrics to suit her situation. Arjun Janya, who is one of the judges and composed the original song, hailed her for singing the track.

She also tried to put an end to the issue by saying that she is in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13 as a singer. "I am taking this stage to expand my knowledge and not here for any other intentions. I will sing till the last breath of my life. My family members and parents are happy with what I am doing."

"I am disappointed because people have attempted to interpret my signing aspiration with something else. My request is please treat me as a singer, an Indian and as a human which is enough for me," she concluded.

Later, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head of Zee Kannada, added, "She is here as a singer alone. We have not considered any criteria other than her singing skills. We wanted to put an end to the debate on this stage itself. Hence, we refused to speak when the controversy broke out."

Controversy surrounding Suhana Syed broke out when she was abused and trolled by radicals from her own community for singing Hindu devotional song 'Sreekarane Srinivasane.'