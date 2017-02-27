The 13th season of Zee TV Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa started airing on Saturday, February 25. In the first phase, six contestants have been selected for the next round of the singing competition.

The channel held the auditions in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bagalkote, Hubbali, Udupi and Shivamogga. Thirty aspiring singers were short-listed in the process, out of which six have entered the next round of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13. Music director Arjun Janya and singers Vijay Prakash and Rajesh Krishnan are the judges of the show.

Below, we introduce the contestants who entered the next round of the show:

Basappa

Age is not a barrier for Basappa, who has now entered the next round of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13, as he is competiting with youngsters half his age. He does not have formal training in singing and practised it by listening to Kannada songs on the radio. He works as a daily-wage labour in a jowar field in Talikoti, Bijapur district.

Lahari

Lahari, 21, hails from Puttur. She is a classical singer, who impressed the judges with Dennana Dennana track.

Deeksha

Deeksha is a singer as well as a dancer. She is a native of Udupi and a student of classical singing.

Chandan

Chandan is a Punjabi who is keen to win the hearts of Kannadigas through his voice. He considers this as an opportunity to learn the language.

Memboob Saab

Memboob Saab is from Dharward. He is a differently-abled Hindustani singer.

Dhanush

Dhanush hails from Mandya. He has been practising Carnatic music for 12 years.