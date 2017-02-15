The grand finale of Zee TV Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs was held on Monday, February 13 in Haasan. Anvitha, Darshan, Venugopala, Vaishnavi and Sreekar had entered the last stage of the singing competition.

Who has lifted the trophy?

Sources say that Anvitha has won the show, beating five other contestants in the last stage. While Sreekar is in the second place, Darshan came third in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is one of the most successful reality shows in Kannada. The audition of this season was begun in August 2016 across the state. As many as 30 contestants from 5,000 kids, between the age group of 5 and 13, were handpicked by the team.

The show started airing every Saturday and Sunday from September 17. In the end, six contestants entered the grand finale.

Sources added that the competition was tough among the finalists and it was a difficult choice for judges Arjun Janya, Rajesh Krishnan and Vijay Prakash to select the top three.

The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will be aired this weekend.