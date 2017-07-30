The grand finale of 13th season Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada will be held on Sunday, July 30 at 6 pm. For the first time, the Zee TV Kannada's show will be aired live on the channel.

Sriharsha, Deeksha, Dhanush, Sunil, Mehboob Saab and Aravind are in the last stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Rajesh Krishnan, Arjun Janya and Vijay Prakash are the judges of Anushree-hosted show and Hamasalekha will be the special judge of the evening.

While the winner will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, the runner-up will get Rs 3 lakh.

The 13th season of Zee TV Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa started airing on February 25 after rigorous auditions conducted in various parts of Karnataka and 100s of aspiring singers took part in the process. 30 candidates were selected in the initial phase and only six contestants have made it to the last stage.

Suhana Syed, Sanjith Hegde, Lahari and Impana, who had impressed the viewers with their singing talents, were eliminated in the semi finals.

This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa had hit the headlines after Suhana Syed was trolled by some fringe groups for singing a Hindu devotional song.

Here, we bring to you the live updates of the grand finale: