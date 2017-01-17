The title of Suriya's forthcoming movie S3, which is popularly known as Singam 3, has undergone a change. Well, the movie, from now on, will be reportedly called C3.

The first indication of the title change came following a tweet from the production house. "#C3TeamInCoimbatore .. Get ready fans!" Studiogreen posted.

"The new title will be announced on Wednesday midnight. We're changing the title for a special reason, which we plan to reveal shortly," a source from the film's production unit had told IANS recently.

The movie is billed as the third instalment in the Singam franchise. The name of the movie reportedly underwent changes from Singam 3 to S3 to avoid legal obligations.

The first part was produced by KE Gnanavelraja, but the second instalment was bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar. Now, Raja is back into the franchise. As different producers are involved in the projects, none can use the brand name without each others' consent. Hence, the title was reportedly changed.

Now, the title has undergone change for some mysterious reason. Some reports claim that the movie has been rechristened to be eligible for the 30 percent entertainment tax exemption given by the government.

Meanwhile, the promotions on C3 have kick-started in Coimbatore on Tuesday, January, 17. Suriya, with other crew, will be travelling across the state to talk about his much-awaited film, which will be out on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.

S3 is written and directed by Hari. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are the female leads in the flick, which has Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish, Nassar, Radharavi and others in the cast.