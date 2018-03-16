Ryan Zinke said Konnichiwa when asked about Japanese Internment Camps

After Hawaiis Rep. Colleen Hanabusa recounted the experiences of her grandfather at a U.S. internment camp during WWII , Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke carelessly responded by happily saying and amp;#39;konnichiwa. and amp;#39;Hanabusa was questioning Zinke on the elimination of the Japanese American confinement sites program proposed in Trump and amp;#39;s 2019 budget.One onlooker was visibly shocked by his remark.Konnichiwa is a Japanese greeting, typically meaning and amp;#39;good afternoon and amp;#39;.