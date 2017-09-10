Protestors on Sunday torched a liquor shop located close to Ryan International School in Gurugram, two days after a seven-year-old boy was murdered in the school premises. Protesters gathered in huge numbers outside the school demanding a CBI probe into the murder.

The boy was found lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school on September 8 with injuries on his neck. The incident triggered angry protests by the parents who were left shocked by the ghastly murder. They also accused the school management of negligence.

A bus conductor, who later confessed to the crime, was arrested in the case. The man killed him when the boy resisted a sexual assault bid, the police said. The principal of the school has also been suspended.

The protests took a violent turn on Sunday, forcing the Gurgaon Police to resort to lathi-charge at the people who thronged the school. Many protestors alleged that the conductor, who was arrested in the case, was framed as part of a "bigger conspiracy" by the school authorities.

The management of the school has also been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the murder of the Class 2 student. "The police detained over 20 protestors found agitating outside the school," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying.

As many as 10 reporters from different media houses were injured in the police action. Cameras were also damaged during the protests. Angry parents went berserk and vandalised school property on Saturday. They also held a sit-in protest at the office of the police commissioner.

"We demand a CBI investigation, we want justice for the victim. We are not satisfied with ongoing investigation. The bus conductor is being framed. School management must take responsibility of students' safety," the parent of a child studying at Ryan International School was quoted by ANI as saying.

Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, "We will try to file the chargesheet in court within seven days. We will also request that the trial takes place in a fast-track court, so that the accused gets the harshest punishment possible. The involvement of the bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, has been confirmed. If someone else is involved, action will also be taken against them."

However, Kumar's family has blamed the school claiming that he has been pressurised to give false statements. "My son is innocent, he is just being framed. All this because of the school," the father of the accused told ANI. "My brother has been beaten up and pressurised to give wrong statements. School principal has bribed the police," his sister stated.

Meanwhile, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Sunday that action will be taken against the management of the school under Section 75 of the Juvenile Act. "Accused will be presented before court within a week. Action has been taken against management and owner of Ryan International School," he said.

"Agar mata-pita jaanch se santusth nahi honge toh kisi bhi agency se Haryana government jaanch karane ko tayar hai (If the parents are not satisfied with the investigation, Haryana government is ready to let any other agency do the investigation)," Sharma added.

The district administration has set up a committee to look into the security in the school. The CBSE has also constituted a two-member -finding committee to investigate into the murder. It has sought a report from the management within two days.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also assured quick action and sought a report on the matter. "Principal has been suspended, whatever lapses will be found will be acted against. It's a sad incident and heinous crime. The administration has nabbed suspect; directed authorities to complete formalities within 7 days," he told ANI.