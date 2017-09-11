In a gut-wrenching incident that has been making news over the weekend, a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School was found dead in the washroom of the Gurugram institution. The class two student's body was found lying in a pool of blood by a fellow student around 8 am, who then reported the matter to the school officials.

The throat of the boy, identified as Pradhuman Thakur, was slit open and there were also other cut marks in the region. Also, a knife was found near the body. After much furore, it was reported that the bus conductor had admitted to killing the student in a fit of rage after a failed attempt to sexually assault the child.

In the latest development, it has been said that the principal and a few teachers of the school have been arrested in connection with the murder and the victim's father has also demanded a CBI probe.

The school's management has said that the school will remain shut for two days "to express solidarity with the parents and family of the child."

While many parents and residents of the area have been protesting against the school and questioning the kind of safety measures adopted, actress Renuka Shahane also slammed the school for the lapse. The actress, who is known to voice her opinion on a range of political and social issues, lashed out at the school in a lengthy Facebook post.

Shahane also raised a question that has been on citizens' mind for a while now and asked: "How do we make things safe for our kids?" and also detailed the lapses in security that led to the gruesome murder. She also spoke about another incident in Shahdara where a five-year-old girl was raped by a peon within the premises of Tagore Public School on Saturday.

