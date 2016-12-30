La La Land star Ryan Gosling is set to reunite again with the Oscar-nominated director Damien Chazelle (La La Land director) for his next direction. And, it is based on Neil Armstrong's biography First Man: A Life Of Neil A Armstrong, produced by Universal Pictures.

Ryan Gosling will reportedly play the role of the American astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, in the biopic. The film has a script by Josh Singer, the Oscar-winning co-writer of Spotlight.

The film First Man revolves around the story of NASA's mission to land a man on the moon. Focusing more on Armstrong and the years 1961-1969, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on America — of one of the most dangerous space missions in history.

The movie will be produced by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment (helmed Twilight, The Fault in Our Stars) and will be executive produced by Isaac Klausner. Universal's Vice President of production Sara Scott will oversee the project.

Chazelle's La La Land starring Gosling and Emma Stone already hit the theatres earlier this month and has emerged as the front runner for Oscars. The modern-day musical earned nods for seven Golden Globes nomination this year. It also bagged other prestigious awards in this season.

First Man is expected to start filming in 2017. No other cast details have been revealed as yet. Gosling reportedly wrapped up filming for Blade Runner 2049 with Indiana Jones fame actor Harrison Ford. Set in the future, Ridley Scott produced the sci-fi classic, which follows the character of Gosling as he becomes the new Blade Runner. The movie will open in theatres on October 6, 2017.