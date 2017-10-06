Who could forget the heart-warming speech Ryan Gosling delivered at the Golden Globes while he spoke about his gorgeous partner Eva Mendes. As he thanked her for supporting him through La La Land, no one could have ever thought anything could go wrong between the two.

But grapevines reveal that the couple is not as happy as they were earlier this year. According to Hollywood insiders, Blade Runner 2049 actor has dumped Mendes. But the reasons are suspicious.

Apparently, Gosling is done with his Latina partner's "jealous streak and reclusive behaviour" which has resulted in the fallout. Sources claim to National Enquirer that the couple is not living in their love nest anymore for weeks now.

"They've been on the rocks for months over sexy Latina Eva's jealous streak and reclusive behaviour. Ryan hasn't been around in weeks, and the word is he's called it quits. [Gosling has] moved out of the Los Angeles home they share," the tabloid claims.

"He adores Eva and they've tried everything to make the relationship work, but at the end of the day there are way too many arguments. They've been leading separate lives for months," the insider adds.

But is jealousy really the reason Gosling is calling it quits? It appears that there is more than mere jealousy that drove Gosling out. His attraction to La La Land star Emma Stone is also one of the reasons Gosling is separating from Mendes.

Fans would remember that rumours about Gosling's attraction towards Stone sparked during their stint together while working for the Oscar-nominated movie. It appears that things did not end there, or at least that's what is being claimed.

"It's no secret Ryan and Emma are extremely close, and Eva was totally threatened by their red-hot chemistry. Now Emma's openly admitting she's single, and people are wondering if that's the reason Ryan's distancing himself from Eva," the tipster notes.

Though these claims sound appealing, it doesn't seem right according to the couple's recent appearances and timeline. Lately, Gosling was recorded sharing details about his recent family trip to New York on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, "Sweetheart, welcome to New York". And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won't repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window," Gosling revealed, speaking about his one-and-half-year-old daughter Amada.

If that isn't enough, paparazzi even caught the couple holding hands during the after party of Saturday Night Live. So fans should take this bit of rumour with a pinch of salt.