Ryan Bertrand is "looking forward" to play under Mark Hughes at the St Mary's Stadium as Southampton are looking to avoid being relegated from the Premier League.

The Saints suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their last league tie. The loss against the Tyneside club forced Southampton to part ways with Mauricio Pellegrino earlier this month.

Pellegrino was replaced by the former Manchester City manager at the South Coast club, who has been handed a short-term deal until the end of the season. In his first match in charge of the new club, Hughes helped Southampton beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The victory has helped them seal a berth in the semi-final of the cup competition, where they will face Chelsea in April. Hughes has never been relegated in his managerial career and has helped his former clubs, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, avoid a drop from England's top flight club competition.

Bertrand believes Hughes' experience will be vital in Southampton's efforts to stay in the Premier League. The left-back even stressed he is impressed with the new manager's techniques, who has been working on the basics in the first few training sessions.

"He's been there and done it. Even as a player, he's vastly experienced as well and whatever he can share with us, hopefully we can use it and do what we need to do," Bertrand explained, as quoted by the Mirror.

"My initial impressions are very good, very good. I'm looking forward to playing the remainder of the season with him."

"We've just been working on the basics in our first couple of days with him. Just refining the basics and upping our levels, our intensity and our attitude towards the game.

"That hasn't really been an issue, but where do you start? You come into a new team and it's common sense to start there."

Southampton are 18th in the table with 28 points after 30 games, trailing 17th place West Ham United and 16th place Crystal Palace by two points.

Bertrand is currently with the England squad as the Premier League will be on a two week break due to international football. Southampton will face West Ham United after the break and the defender wants his teammates to take the confidence of reaching the FA Cup semi-final into the league clash against David Moyes' side.

"That's what it's about - getting a win and taking confidence from that. We can take progressing in the competition into the league," the England international stressed.

"West Ham is definitely a massive game. It's something you might as well look forward to. There is no other way. You go there and relish the opportunity because if you come out of there with a result, it leaves you in very good stead."