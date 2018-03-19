Ruveda Salam: First woman IPS officer from Kashmir

Indian Civil Service is not everyone's cup of tea. A woman from the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, however, has a different story to tell.

Dr Ruveda Salam became the first Kashmiri woman to clear the Union Public Service Commission examination, and she did so in her very first attempt in 2013. She is the first woman IPS officer from the Kashmir Valley.

During her childhood, her father always motivated her to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, which was what she was aiming for.

But before she cleared the UPSC examination, she got into the Government Medical College, Srinagar, to pursue her MBBS. Defying all odds, she managed to become a doctor.

In 2009, she cracked the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) exam. The MBBS graduate, instead of pursuing the postgraduation in the same field, then spent time preparing to crack the UPSC examination. Her dream came true in 2013.

After becoming the first woman from Kashmir to clear the UPSC examination, she opted for the Indian Police Service and joined the police academy in Hyderabad for training. She was then posted as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Chennai.

Ruveda was meanwhile selected to participate in the G20 Youth summit in Sydney in 2014.

In 2015, she cleared the UPSC for a second time, with an improved rank.

Today, Ruveda uses her communication and networking skills to motivate girls from Kashmir to reach new heights in various fields. She conducts regular workshops for aspiring girls. Ruveda says her uniform inspires young girls.

This Kashmiri IPS officer now loves Chennai due to its culturally diverse features. Marina Beach, Fort St George and the Thousand Lights mosque are her favorite places in Chennai.

Whenever she gets time, she reads lots of literary works, especially poems. Ruveda loves to eat a variety of dishes and explore different restaurants in the city.

Beyond the career, she wants to focus on social work and help the underprivileged. As for her personal goals, she wants to maintain a work-life balance.