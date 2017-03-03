- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
Russia’s first 3D printed home built in just 24 hours
A Russian 3D printing startup and a property developer have teamed up to erect the first-ever 3D printed house in Russia. Apis Cor and PIK built the 38sq m bungalow in just 24 hours, only costing $10,134 (£8,288).
