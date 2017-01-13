- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Russia: US tanks and troops in Poland a national threat
Russia has reacted negatively to the US deployment of troops in Europe. The troops from the Third Armor Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based in Fort Carson, Colorado, US, along with hundreds of armoured vehicles and tanks, were moved from the US to Germany last week for transit by rail and road to Poland and elsewhere in eastern Europe.
Most popular