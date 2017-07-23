Russia is keen on selling its new fighter jet MiG-35 to India, the MiG corporation's chief has said adding India has expressed interest in the fighter jet and talks are underway to close the deal.

The MiG-35 is Russia's most advanced 4++ generation multi purpose fighter jet, based on the serial-produced MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer of the MiG Aircraft Corporation Ilya Tarasenko said the MiG corporation started promoting the aircraft actively in India and across the globe after it was presented in January this year.

"We are proposing supply of the aircraft for tenders in India and we actively work with its Air Force in order to win the tender," Tarasenko told reporters on the sidelines of the MAKS 2017 air show held at the Zhukovsky International Airport, located just outside Moscow.

When asked whether India had expressed interest in the MiG-35 fighter jet, Tarasenko said: "Of course they have." He said India has been using the MiG aircraft for about 50 years which is why it is among the first countries the corporation pitches its new products. The chief further said the MiG corporation wishes to furnish the most modern aircraft to India.

Tarasenko said: "We are in the negotiation stage where talks on technical and technological specifications that MiG can present to India and the requirements that India has for this aircraft were taking place. Since this is a very new plane, it will still take some time to negotiate on exactly what India needs and adjust the product to it."

"We propose not just the aircraft, but also training for its use, as well as after-sales servicing where we take upon the responsibility to service it for 40 years," Tarasenko was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added the price of the aircraft was 20-25 percent cheaper than the competitors.

Tarasenko also highlighted the features of the MiG-35 saying the technical specifications of the aircraft were close to a fifth generation one in terms of its flight capabilities, its new weapon range and defence systems, including stealth. Other features include the most advanced on board radio-electronic equipment and a wide arsenal of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

"I would like to note the demand for this aircraft for our own air force, as well as our foreign partners. The plane is light, multi-functional and has high manoeuvrability," Tarasenko said, adding that the MiG also offered special commercial terms to its partners.

The MiG chief said the aircraft was made in Russia with Rostec companies like United Engine Corporation (UEC), KRET and Technodinamika participating in the project.

Belyaev Mikhail, the Lead Test Pilot of MiG-35, told reporters that the main feature of this aircraft was the new on board equipment and the quality of weapons -- air-to- air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea.

"Compared with the basic version of the MiG-29, it is a new aircraft, new airframe, fly-by-wire, glass cockpit, adapted for night vision goggles...New engines, more power, more fuel, new on board equipment and new weapons," Mikhail said.

"On the basic level it is not that difficult to switch from MIG 29 to 35 as the plane remains the same. It is still a light simple plane. The combat tasks that can be achieved from this plane are much more serious and much more complex," he said.

Mikhail, who was recently awarded the star of the 'Hero of Russia' by President Vladimir Putin for bravery in piloting and testing of aviation equipment, added: "More combat tasks can be achieved from this plane than with the MiG-29. So it will take time to learn new tasks and to adapt."

The MiG-35 fighter jet was the highlight of the MAKS 2017 air show as it took to the skies and performed breathtaking manoeuvres like the tail slide, barrel roll and the nesterov loop. Russian officials were quoted by PTI as saying that the first combat-ready plane would be delivered to the Air Force in 2018.