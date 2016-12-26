- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Russia holds day of mourning after Christmas Day plane crash
Russia is holding a day of morning on 26 December following a plane crash on Christmas Day.92 people died when the TU-154 military plane crashed into the Black Sea shortly after take-off from Sochi.Flags were flown at half-mast across Russia and mourners laid flowers outside Russian Armys Alexandrov song and dance troupe which lost 60 of its members in the crash. The reason for the plane crash is still unclear but a technical problem or pilot error is suspected.
