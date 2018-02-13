Japanese car major Toyota is reportedly pondering over the idea of bringing a small SUV to India. The company, which has a strong presence in the premium SUV segment with the Fortuner, is now eyeing the Rs 10-15 lakh SUV range in India.

Reports indicate Toyota is considering the Rush or the C-HR compact SUV from the international portfolio as suitable candidates.

"Globally, we have some options in compact SUVs through models such as Rush and C-HR. We are considering what models could be more suitable for India," the Times of India quoted Toyota Kirloskar India MD Akito Tachibana as saying. He also confirmed that his company does not have any plans to develop a new model from scratch.

Toyota showcased its new Rush SUV in November last year in Indonesia. The second generation of the Rush comes with a more masculine face. The front grille with four chrome slats is similar to the last-generation Innova while the swept-back headlamp design looks a lot like the one on Honda CR-V.

The new Rush flaunts LED headlamps and taillamps, electronic retractable mirrors with LED turn indicators, 16-inch alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and a rear spoiler that adds signature SUV character.

The new Rush also boasts of massive 220mm ground clearance. The new Rush is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 105hp and 140Nm of peak torque.

The C-HR, on the other hand, has a car-like stance. It features an athletic design highlighted with edgy body panels, beefy wheel arches and a coupe-like rear roof end.

The highlight of the exterior design is the character lines. The lines from both sides emerge from the Toyota badge in the front and continue above the rear wheel, ending at the top of a distinctive C-Pillar with an integrated door handle.

Toyota C-HR is based on the new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) modular platform which also underpins the new Prius and the Innova Crysta.

The SUV is offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains for global markets. For India, a diesel engine option is also expected.