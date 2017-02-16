Running Shaadi, previously titled as Running Shaadi.com, features Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Slated to be released on February 17, Running Shaadi is a romantic comedy revolving around a unique website which helps love birds elope and get married.

Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu at Running Shaadi special screening [PHOTOS]

The trailer of the Amit Roy directorial showed Amit and Taapsee's characters join hands to open a website, Running Shaadi.com, that will offer help to couples, who want to get married against their families best interests.

The website instantly becomes popular as more and more young couples across Amritsar take their help. However, offering such services would obviously bring a lot of trouble and that makes the crux of the story.

Here are top 5 reasons to watch Running Shaadi:

1) The film features two young talented actors, Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu and the audience are in for some good performances.

2) Running Shaadi has a unique storyline. If the trailer is a sign of things to come, the movie will be packed with some funny sequences.

3) It seems to be a complete Bollywood masala movie with all the necessary ingredients including humour, romance, emotion and a little bit of action.

4) Amit and Taapsee's chemistry looks interesting, and their unconventional characters in the movie make it more worthy to watch.

5) It is completely a youth-oriented movie. Although Running Shaadi is a rom-com, it takes a dig at a crucial issue with a sense of humour.