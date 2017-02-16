The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh's film Running Shaadi, which is set to release in theatres on Friday, February 17, recently held a special screening for the who's who of the film industry. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.

Directed by Amit Roy, the story of Running Shaadi revolves around Taapsee and Amit's characters and how they help people to elope with the love of their lives and get married.

The film has impressed some sections of the critics, who are raving about Taapsee and Amir's performances.

Below, we bring to you some critics' opinions of the movie.

Vickey Lalwani of SpotboyE said: "Taapsee Pannu impressed you in Pink and she proves it in Running Shaadi that her histrionics in the Bachchan starrer were not a fluke. Amit Sadh scores brownie points when the role gets serious for him in the second half, but could have done a little better in the first. Mind you, he doesn't have an easy role. It's a simple film which however still has a kiss towards the end. Fair, and I am not being prudish. After all, kiss is an expression of love."

