Running Man, the South Korean variety show, will be back with a new episode on SBS this Sunday, October 8, at 4.50 PM KST. This chapter will feature the various challenges faced by Lee Kwang Soo and Jeon So Min.

The cast members are going to face their fears in Indonesia. They got a warm welcome to the country by a large number of people. But they did not get much time to spend with their admirers.

After reaching the destination, the cast members had to travel over the crashing waves of the ocean in a manual wooden cable car. They even faced each other as they were completing their task, reported Soompi.

Meanwhile, a source claimed that the sea was quite calm until the visit of Running Man members. According to the insider, the waves suddenly started roiling and the staff members had to move around to avoid being taken away by waves.

In order to know the fate of Lee Kwang Soo and Jeon So Min, the fans will have to tune in to SBS this Sunday at 4.50 PM KST. The preview has already hinted that So Min had a lot of fun during the filming, as she shouted out loud, "Lee Kwang Soo's bad luck has made the ocean angry!"