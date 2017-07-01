With the successful launch of the radically designed Galaxy S8 series, Samsung proved that it was determined to get its lost mojo back after the controversy surrounding the Galaxy Note 7 left a huge dent in its brand image. Now, the company's widely-rumoured plan to launch a refurbished Note 7 also suggests that Samsung is not willing to give up on the ill-fated handset just yet.

While people already know that Samsung will launch a refurbished Galaxy Note 7, it's not clear what the device will actually be called. Some previous rumours suggested that the handset would be dubbed Galaxy Note 7R while some other reports said that the device could be called the Galaxy Note FE, with "FE" standing for "Fandom Edition."

If a new report is to believe, the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will indeed be called the Galaxy Note FE. However, the "F" in "FE" will stand for "Fan," instead of "Fandom."

The name "Galaxy Note Fan Edition" is likely to be confirmed as it has been spotted in a poster for the new handset in China. Samsung, however, is not likely to produce too many units of the device, considering the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 is only a few months away.

Although it's not clear how consumers will receive the renovated model, the device will likely help Samsung recoup some amount of the money it lost due to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. According to reports, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition will be offered in select markets, excluding the United States.

Rumours are also rife that Samsung will use a smaller 3200mAh battery in the Galaxy Note Fan Edition, compared to the 3500mAh battery in the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. Other than the battery size, the refurbished handset will carry the same spaces as the original Galaxy Note 7.

Thus, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition should come with key specs like a Gorilla Glass 5 protected 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1440 x 2560 resolution, Exynos 8890 SoC with an octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, 12MP front camera and 5MP front-facing camera. If ongoing reports are correct, the device will be released on July 7.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Galaxy Note 8 is speculated to be launched in the second half of September. According to rumours, it will be a 6.3-inch device, with the same edge-to-edge AMOLED display and 18.5:9 aspect ratio that we have already seen in the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

It's absolutely clear that Samsung is trying its best to recover from last year's Galaxy Note 7 crisis. While the Galaxy S8 series has truly impressed many with its remarkable design language, it would be interesting to see how the Galaxy Note 8 lives up to the expectations of millions of Samsung fans around the globe.