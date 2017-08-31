Ajay Devgn has denied rumours that he has been replaced by Sunny Deol in Singham 3.

It was reported that the next instalment of the Singham series would have Sunny as the male lead.

Rumours had also said Rohit Shetty, who had directed the previous two movies, had been replaced by debutant director K Ravi Chandran.

However, Ajay has now put all the rumours to rest. "No, there rumours are untrue. I am doing Singham 3. Rohit Shetty is working on the script," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.

The earlier reports had even claimed that Sunny had sought Ajay's permission before agreeing to play the character in Singham 3. It was also reported that the third instalment of the franchise would be a remake of Tamil film Si3. Ajay has now cleared the air quite comprehensively about that now.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to appear on the big screen with the multi-starrer movie Baadshaho. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is an action thriller set in the backdrop of the Emergency. It also features Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.

On the other side, Sunny will next be seen in a comedy movie titled Poster Boys. Also starring Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, the film is a remake of the Marathi movie Poshter Boyz. The trailer of Poster Boys was released recently and received a positive response from the audience.

Both Hindi and Marathi version of the film have been directed by Talpade, and are about three characters played by Sunny, Bobby and Shreyas who find themselves on a poster promoting vasectomy.