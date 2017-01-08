Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the best buddies in the industry but there were some "ridiculous" rumours regarding the duo's relationship that left the film-maker traumatised.

Karan will bring out his biography The Unsuitable Boy which will also throw light on his much talked about sexuality. In a recent interview, KJo talked about his experiences dealing with questions on his sexuality and rumours of him sleeping with Shah Rukh.

"Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me," Karan told The Times of India.

Talking about the rumours of his affairs with Shah Rukh, Karan said those rumours were traumatising for him.

"For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me. For me to look at him that way or be subjected to those rumours was just ridiculous. But it didn't bother him. He said, 'People talk nonsense, and if a man does not have an extramarital affair, he is supposed to be gay.' Today people think that I have all the possible avenues to have all the sex in the world. But that's not who I am at all. To me, sex is a very personal and a very intimate feeling. It's not something that I can do casually with just anyone.

"I have to invest in it. I have always handled the rumours that came my way. There has been so much conjecture about my sexuality. For heaven's sake, for years there were rumours about Shah Rukh Khan and me. And I was traumatised by it. I was on a show on a Hindi channel, and I was asked about Shah Rukh. 'Yeh anoka rishta hai aap ka,' the interviewer said. He worded it in such a way that got really angry. I said, 'If I asked you if you are sleeping with your brother, how will you feel?' So he said, 'What do you mean? How can you ask me this question?' I said 'How could you ask me this question?" Karan said.