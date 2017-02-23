After rumours about a possible partnership between Tata Motors and Ford have started doing the rounds on the Internet, Tata Motors stepped in to deny the speculations and said that the rumours are baseless.

A publication had reported on Wednesday (February 22) that US auto major Ford is exploring a partnership in India and the company could buy out the passenger vehicle business of Tata Motors or partner the company. The report, citing sources, had also noted that talks are underway for the same as Ford is looking to expand its reach in the country. However, Tata responded to the rumours quickly and said: "We categorically deny any rumours related to Ford. The information is false and baseless."

Although Tata has seen a plunge in its passenger vehicle sale in the past couple of years, Tata is hopeful the new line-up including the Tiago, Hexa and upcoming models like Nexon and Tigor will bring cheers to the company. Tata Tiago, the first product from its stable to embody the new Impact design language, has seen tremendous response in the hatchback segment and the company hopes to continue the momentum with the upcoming models too.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Tata Motors and global leader Volkswagen may join hands for sharing vehicle architecture and technology and the companies are currently finalising it. Volkswagen and Tata is expected to make a joint official announcement on the development at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Tata, however, is yet to respond.