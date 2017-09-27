Tiger Shroff's parents have dismissed the rumours of the actor moving in with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, but his father is fine even if he decides to get into a live-in relationship.

There was a buzz that Tiger would soon shift to Disha's newly bought house in Bandra, as the rumoured couple were ready to take their relationship to the next level. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff rubbished the rumours but also said that he has no problem if his son wants to move in with his partner.

"Tiger is a child. I don't think he has any plans to move out. At least, he hasn't told me. Everyone finds a life partner, gets married and decides to settle down. If Tiger plans to move out and stay independently, I don't have any issues with it. But knowing my children, they won't do that," Jackie told Mid-Day when asked about the rumours.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff too denied the buzz saying, "Tiger is very much staying at home with us". Apparently, the rumours of their moving in together started after the actor helped Disha in searching for the right house.

Although both Tiger and Disha have always claimed to be good friends, they are often spotted together at restaurants and events, hinting that they are more than just friends.

Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha are in news also for their upcoming movie Baaghi 2. Announcing that the first schedule of shooting of the movie is over, Tiger shared a photo on social media where the two are seen chilling inside a pool.

And its a wrap schedule 1! #baaghi2 #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @dishapatani @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Being directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 marks the third collaboration of Tiger and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The two had worked together for Heropanti and Baaghi earlier. Both the movies were box office hit.