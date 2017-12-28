Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, rumoured to be dating, are currently holidaying in snow-clad mountains of Alps and are likely to ring in the New Year together at their romantic getaway.

Sushant, who is not much active on social media, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his holiday destination. The actor along with Kriti and some of their friends were seen jumping in the air while posing for a photograph in the middle of a playground covered in snow.

Kriti also shared a picture posing amidst a picturesque landscape.

Sushant also gave a glimpse of the mesmerising view from his room of the snow-clad houses in the region.

Later, the holiday gang was seen exploring the streets together and were seen partying hard on their vacation.

Let the paaaaaaaaaaaartyyyyyy begin ??❄️☃️????????? A post shared by Tushar Jalota (@tusharjalota) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:13am PST

The rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon dating have been doing the rounds ever since the duo started shooting their film Raabta which released earlier this year. In fact, reports also suggested that Sushant parted ways with long-time girlfriend Ankita Lokhande citing his closeness with Kriti.

Though the actors have responded regarding the issue several times, the rumours seem to not die anytime soon. And these holiday pictures have only given fodder to the rumourmongers.