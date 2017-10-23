Rumours of Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor dating have been doing the rounds for a very long time now.

There were also reports that Arjun's proximity to Malaika was the reason for her divorce with estranged husband Arbaaz Khan.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, Malaika and Arjun — who are always under the media scanner — have decided to part ways and move on in their lives.

Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together on numerous occassions, which gave rise to speculations of their growing closeness.

Sources also claimed they saw Malaika and Arjun partying together and getting intimate at Mumbai's high-end restaurants.

While Malaika and Arjun have always maintained they are just good friends and not dating, they are now ensuring that nothing should be written about them in the media.

"Malaika avoids parties if Arjun is attending one, or sometimes they make sure that they come in and go out at separate times if it is imperative that Malaika has to attend. When there is nothing going on between them now, why should they be written about together? And this is one such way of ensuring this," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

They were recently seen taking separate entrances and exits at different timings while attending a Bollywood party in Mumbai.

They made sure not to get clicked together, and posed for the shutterbugs separately and went away in their individual cars.

"And as it stands today, they might never be seen at the same Bollywood party, unless absolutely necessary," the source said.

It seems like Malaika and Arjun have finally found a good way to communicate and avoid getting caught on the media radar.

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced earlier this year after 18 years of marraige, after announcing their mutual separation in a statement to the media in 2016. Malaika subsequently started living separately in an apartment with her 14-year-old son Arhaan.

The estranged couple, however, are on good terms and are often spotted together in family gatherings.

Though Malaika has got the custody of Arhaan, Arbaaz has got full access to him, and the former couple make sure they take good care of him.

Earlier reports had suggested that Malaika was reportedly having issues with Arbaaz's unsuccessful career and constantly living under the shadow of his brother Salman Khan.

It was also reported that Salman reportedly never approved Malaika's dressing style and her work, and that the 44-year-old model felt like an outsider in the Khan family.