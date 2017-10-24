Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khattar was recently spotted enjoying a movie date with Sridevi's daughter and his rumoured girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor.

The two, who are gearing up for the release of their respective Bollywood debut projects, went together to watch Aamir Khan's recently released emotional drama Secret Superstar. Also, they bumped into actress Meher Vij who has received immense appreciation for her role of a supportive mother in Secret Superstar.

Meher Vij, who went to watch her own film in a theatre in Mumbai, was elated to see Janhvi and Ishaan together in the same hall. The rumoured couple was all smiles and posed for a photograph with the talented actress.

Janvhi, who is making her own style statements these days, was seen in a black attire while Ishaan kept it simple with a red T-shirt and beige pants. Meher Vij, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black striped kurta and white palazzo pants. Sharing the picture with the two soon-to-be actors Janhvi and Ishaan, Meher Vij wrote on Instagram, "What a lovely feeling to watch ur own film and u find these two cuties in the same hall— all the love and luck to them."

What a lovely feeling to watch ur own film and u find these two cuties in the same hall— all the love and luck to them ❤️❤️❤️ @ishaan95 #jhanvikapoor #secretsuperstar #kokodiaries A post shared by meher vij (@mehervij786) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Janvhi and Ishaan have been spotted together on many occasions even before they signed for their big Bollywood debuts. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had also warned Ishaan for his growing closeness towards Janvhi as he wanted him to concentrate on his acting career. However, it looks like Janhvi and Ishaan are least bothered about what people will say about their relationship status.

On a related note, Janhvi and Ishaan have been finalised for the remake of Marathi film Sairat which will be produced under Karan Johar's home production banner Dharma Productions. The movie will go on floors in December this year and will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Ishaan, on the other hand, will also be featured in Majid Majidi's upcoming film Beyond the Clouds which is scheduled for release in 2018.