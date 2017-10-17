Sources close to newly-married couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have refuted the rumours that power star Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas had sent special wedding gifts to them.

It was rumoured that Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas, who worked with Samantha in Attarintiki Daredhi, had sent special gifts to the newly-wed couple.

When asked about their gifts, a source close to the couple revealed that Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas were not even invited for the wedding ceremony. "It's a rumour and the actor or director hasn't sent any gifts to the couple. Actually, they were not invited for the wedding," the source told Deccan Chronicle.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who had been dating each other for a couple of years, got engaged earlier this year and entered the wedlock at a ceremony held in Goa on October 6 and 8.

The star wedding was a private affair and family and close friends like Rana Daggubati, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran and Vennele Kishore were present on the occasion. Akkineni family has plans to host grand reception for the film fraternity in Hyderabad soon.

Producer Suresh Babu reportedly held a reception for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha at his residence and it was a private affair for the Daggubati family. The entire Daggubati clan that included Suresh Babu, Venkatesh, Rana, Naga Chaitanya's mother and family members were reportedly present on the occasion.

"All the relatives from Suresh Babu's side came from Karamchedu, Nellore and Rajahmundry to attend this reception. The entire Daggubati clan that included Suresh Babu, Venkatesh, Rana, Naga Chaitanya's mother Lakshmi and other family members were present at the do," the source told Deccan Chronicle.