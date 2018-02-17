Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are rumored to be dating, are currently busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

The good-looking actors are undergoing rigorous training for a high octane action sequence and recently, they took a break from their practice to click a selfie with fitness trainer Jonathan Fletcher.

In the picture shared by Fletcher, both Ranbir and the Raazi actress are seen posing with all smiles. Going by the picture, we definitely can say that the two make a great pair.

Posting a heart-warming message along with the image, Fletcher wrote: "Training with Ranbir Kapoor and Aliaa Bhatt in preparation for the biggest Bollywood movie ever! I would never Imagine all the hard work these guys are going through, and I am sure this movie will hit the screens like the sun hits the ?. Huge shoutout and thanks goes out to my teacher, mentor, friend, @portal.ido for sending me numerous times to India to teach these amazing people, who have become good friends and will always be in my heart."

"This photo is after a very special movement training session in Sofia, ??. Photo taken by the long arm man -Ranbir Kapoor. . . . #idoportal #idoportalmethod #movementculture #movement #RanbirKapoor #ranbir #aliabhatt #alia #brahmastra #bollywood #movementtraining #nuboyana #sofia #nofilter," he added.

Coming to Alia and Ranbir's rumored affair, it became the talk of the town after Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests - designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha - on her chat show Vogue BFFs, spilled the beans of a possible hook-up between the two actors.

Again a few days ago, it was reported that Ranbir was spotted at Alia's house at around 11 pm and left next morning. Not just that, they are even tricking photographers by sending their cars back to their own house when they stay over at each other's place.

A source close to Brahmastra producer Karan Johar had told Bollywood Hungama, "They are both single at the moment. He had a long relationship with Katrina Kaif, then a brief growing friendship with Mahira Khan. Now he was pausing for a relationship-breather. But Alia Bhatt's presence has kind of rattled him. She is just getting over her heartbreak with Sidharth Malhotra and is in a very vulnerable and emotional state. There is definitely a friendship brewing between them."