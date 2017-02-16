Hrishikesh, the cousin of musician Anirudh Ravichander and a relative of multifaceted Dhanush, is debuting as a hero in Rum, also known as Ram. The Tamil film is written and directed by Sai Bharath and bankrolled by T Vijayraghavendra.

Hrishikesh had earlier worked in Dhanush's Velaiilla Pattadhari. Although the budding actor had received many offers, he wanted to wait for the "right script" to make his debut. In the movie, Hrishikesh has been paired up with Sanchita Shetty. Narain, Miya George, Vivek and others are also there in supporting roles.

Vignesh Vasu has handled cinematography, while Sathyaraj Natarajan has edited the flick. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and Hola Amigo, Alladhe Siragaiye, Peiyophobilia and Kadavulae vidai tracks have struck the chord with audience.

Rum is a horror-heist thriller, which revolves around a bunch of robbers played by Vivekh, Amzath Khan, Arjun Chidambaram, Sanchita and Hrishikesh. They all get stuck in a house and what follows next is the mystery.

The trailer of Rum has been well-received by audience. Will the movie, which is hitting the screens on Friday, February 17, along with seven other Tamil films, too garner the same response? Find it in the viewers' words below: