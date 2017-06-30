The MBC historical drama Ruler: Master Of The Mask, also known as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, will be back with episodes 33 and 34 next Wednesday, July 5, at 10 pm KST. It is likely to focus on the rivalry between Crown Prince Lee Sun and commoner-turned-King Lee Sun.

Before going after Kim Dae Mok and destroying Pyunsoo Hwe group, the male protagonist will have to move against the fake King. Kim Myung Soo's character did not just betray the Crown Prince, but also helped the male antagonist in his evil moves.

So, Yoo Seung Ho's character might plot revenge against the masked King with the help of Woo Bo, Park Moo Ha, Lee Chung Woon and Mae Chang. Even Han Ga Eun may join them and try to dethrone the fake King.

In the meantime, Jo Tae Ho might inform the male antagonist that the entire poppy field has been destroyed. Since Dae Mok never forgives people who betray him and he could severely punish his granddaughter Hwa Gun. Will he kill her?

To find out what lies ahead for Hwa Gun and the Crown Prince, watch Ruler: Master of the Mask episodes 33 and 34 next Wednesday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 32 episodes online here.

The promo shows Hwa Gun telling her grandfather that she burned the poppy field and he tells his loyal servants to make a hit list. Is he plotting revenge against his own granddaughter?

The footage also features a conversation between Ga Eun and King Lee Sun. "Do as you wish. The real one died anyway. Remember this. I am the real King now. I will take away everything from the real crown prince," he says in the video.

In the meantime, the Crown Prince tells Woo Bo and other team members that he will not hesitate anymore. "I plan to reclaim my throne," he informs them.

Watch the trailer of Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 33 and 34 below: