Ruhi Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls in 2015, has been away from the screen for quite some time now. But, she knows how to utilize her time and enjoy life to the fullest. Recently, she flew down to Hong Kong for a much-needed vacation and has taken over the internet with her sizzling bikini pictures that she posted on her Instagram from her holiday destination.

The model-turned-actress was seen revitalizing her body in a hot tub flaunting her hot bod in a blue bikini.

#hottubin A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:10am PST

She was seen vibing on a different frequency during her relaxation session in the tub filled with hot water.

#vibingonadifferentfrequency A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:57am PST

Ruhi, who stunned everyone with her looks in Calendar Girls, was seen posing like an expert model near the poolside area in a colourful bikini wearing a black shade letting her hair down.

A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

A few days ago, Ruhi was seen having a gala time during her sunbath session at a beach resort in Nevada on a sunny day.

Ruhi was seen sporting her different range of stylish bikinis while resting on a beach chair. She completed her looks with a hat and a black shade which seems to be one of her favourites.

B⭐️tches be hatin I be rollin ? A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

And there's no denying that Ruhi is one of the few actresses in Bollywood with a hot bikini body. She has definitely set the temperatures soaring with her electrifying holiday pictures.

Sunny day in Nevada ? A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

For the unknowns, before foraying into Bollywood, Ruhi was crowned as the 1st runner up when she participated in Femina Miss India East 2011 contest.

And I don't care If I sing off key, I find myself In my melodies, I sing for love I sing for me, I'll shout it out Like a bird set free. A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

She has represented India at Miss Model Of The World 2011 contest held in China where she was pitted against the top 36 quarter-finalists.

I will destroy you in the most beautiful way possible and when I leave, you will finally understand, why storms are named after people. A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

She won her first ever beauty contest when she was handpicked by Femina Miss India to represent India at the first edition of Miss Universal Peace and Humanity in 2014.

Fabulous day with my fav @farrokhchothia ?#Sneakpeek A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was the one who spotted Ruhi and decided to cast her in his film Calendar Girls when she flattered him with her Canadian documentary.

Hello sunshine ☀️ @appurvashah A post shared by Ruhi Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Ruhi Singh was last seen in Sameer Sippy directorial Ishq Forever in 2016 where she shared the screen with newcomer Krishna Chaturvedi and Bollywood's sex siren Lisa Ray.