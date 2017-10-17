Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosain was shot dead by two unidentified men on Tuesday in Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the Ludhiana police, the 58-year-old RSS leader was killed in his Gaganjit Colony residence by two bikers who were wearing masks.

Here's what happened

The senior RSS leader, who was the 'mukhya shikshak' of RSS's Mohan shakha, had returned from his early morning training when the attack took place.

"My father was sitting outside and soon going to leave for our shop. Two persons on motorbike came and called him by name. As he went towards them, they shot him. He died on the spot," Gosain's son Deepak Kumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Gosain was gravely injured as he was shot from a close range. He suffered two bullet wounds — one to his head and another in his shoulder.

"I was inside the home when this happened. I thought some children must be bursting firecrackers due to Diwali. When we came out, he was lying in pool of blood," Deepak added.

The RSS leader was rushed to a hospital but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Basti Jodhewal police station has registered an FIR. The Ludhiana Commissioner of police RN Dhoke said an investigation into the killing has started.

5 RSS leaders shot dead in 3 years

Gosain's killing is yet another reminder of the killing of four other right-wing leaders in Punjab in the last three years. The most recent victim was the Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma, who was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Ludhiana on January 14, 2017.

On August 6, 2016, senior Punjab RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) was shot by yet another pair unidentified attackers in a busy area of Jalandhar city.

In April the same year, Punjab Shiv Sena's labour wing chief Durga Prasad Gupta and Namdhari sect matriarch Chand Kaur were also shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants.

The police have not been able to crack down on any of the attackers.