In yet another move that could have far reaching implications, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader from Madhya Pradesh, Dr Chandrawat, has waded into the murky water of political rivalry by announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for the head of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While speaking at an event in MP, Chandrawat said that CM Vijayan should be held accountable for the murders of RSS members in the state of Kerala, a report by India Today said.

The report also added that the remark was made in the presence of state MP Chintamani Malviya and MLA Mohan Yadav. The CPI(M) condemned Chandrawat's statement made by the leader in a Facebook post: "The frustration of the RSS is coming out in open. CPI(M) condemns it and demands quick action. Will the BJP led state government in the state and at the Centre take any action against them? Will they come out and condemn it? If no, then it is clear which ideology they are propagating and whose government it is."

Further details awaited.

Source: IndiaToday