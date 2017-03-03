Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday expelled Kundan Chandrawat, who had announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore for beheading Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The decision has been taken hours after Chandrawat, Sah Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) of RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, retracted his statement. Chandrawat had also claimed that he had received several phone calls from Kerala threatening to kill him.

On Wednesday, Chandrawat had claimed that the Kerala CM was responsible for the killings of over 300 RSS members in the state. He had made the statement while sharing a dais with BJP Lok Sabha MP Chintamani Malviya at an event in Ujjain.

"Sampatti hai mere paas itni isliye ghoshna karne ki himmat karta hoon... ek karod se zyada ka makan hai. Uska sar kaat ke la do, Vijayan ka, mere ko, main makan aur wo jaidad uske naam kar doonga," Chandrawat had said. However, RSS had distanced itself from Chandrawat's statement.

Chandrawat claims that he had made the emotional statement on being 'pained' on the issue of murders of RSS members in Kerala. "I retract it and express my regret," Chandrawat had said in a statement.

Earlier, Vijayan had said that such threats did not bother him. "The RSS has beheaded many persons, but that doesn't mean I will stop moving around. I reject the threat with contempt," the Kerala CM had told the Indian Express.