Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh distanced itself from the comment made by organisation member Kundan Chandrawat to announce a bounty of Rs 1 crore for killing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The RSS said that they don't subscribe to the statement made by Chandrawat, who happens to be the Ujjain sah prachar pramukh of the organisation, on Thursday.

RSS sah prachar pramukh J Nandkumar condemned Chandrawat's remarks about the award for Vijayan's head.

Chandrawat had said, "If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs 1 crore to him."

#WATCH RSS Mahanagar Prachar Pramukh of Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat says, he'll reward the person who brings him Kerala CM P.Vijayan's head pic.twitter.com/yiBwWs6ftF — ANI (@ANI_news) March 2, 2017

Reacting to the comments, Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of Communist Party of India, tweeted, "RSS reveals its true colours as a terrorist outfit. Will PM & his government stop remaining silent?"

Calling the comment by the RSS leader as "outrageous", he said that CPI "condemns it." He also added that the RSS enjoys the protection and patronage of the government, which is why it is threatening the chief minister of a state.

There has been a spate of violence between the RSS/BJP and Leftist parties over the years in Kerala.