RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been restrained from hoisting the national flag on India's 71st Independence Day at a school in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Tuesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in the name of cow protection 'defames cause'

The District Collector (DC) passed the restraining order categorically stating that, "It is inappropriate for a political leader to hoist national flag in an aided school." He also added that only a teacher or elected representative of the people was allowed to do so.

A local media reported that the government had earlier issued an order in this regard.

Hence, the district authorities issued a notice to the school management at around 1 am on Tuesday and asked them to comply with the order.

However, it is being feared that this move of the DC might kick up a controversy.

The Karnakiyamman school in Palakkad, where Bhagawat was supposed to hoist the national flag at around 9 am is run by RSS supporters.

The BJP has also challenged the Collector's decision. They have asserted that Bhagwat would hoist the flag as anyone can hoist the flag on Independence Day according to the flag code.

Bhagwat, who is in Palakkad, had attended RSS meetings on Monday.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi unfurled the National flag at the Red Fort at 7:30 am on Tuesday.