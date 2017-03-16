Popular film-maker Priyadarshan was recently named as the chairman of jury for the 64th National Film Awards. Now, the latest we hear from sources in the industry is that another Mollywood film-maker has also joined the jury to evaluate the best movies and performers of 2016.

RS Vimal, who made his debut with blockbuster Malayalam movie Ennu Ninte Moideen, has joined the team of jury members of National Film Awards. It has to be noted that the film-maker's movie, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in the lead roles, based on the real-life story of a couple in Mukkam, Kerala, won many accolades, including seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2016 and one National Award for Best Music Director -- M Jayachandran.

International Business Times, India, has also got hold of Ennu Ninte Moideen director's photo with other jury members in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the jury members have started watching the movies on Thursday, March 16. Reports suggest that Malayalam director Syamaprasad and Tamil film-maker Balaji Shaktivel are also part of the jury.

Out of a total of 380 movies, as many as 10 Malayalam movies are being considered for National Film Awards this year. However, Mohanlal's Oppam is not in the list as Priyadarshan has helmed the crime thriller.

Vinayakan, who bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rajeev Ravi's movie Kammatipaadam, is also rumoured to be considered for the National Award this year.

Mammmootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Bharath Gopi, Balachandra Menon, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu have previously bagged the National Award among Mollywood celebrities.