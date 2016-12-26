At least six people were arrested by the local police in Panvel (near Mumbai) on Sunday. The police have recovered Rs 35 lakh cash in new currency notes and Rs 2.5 kg gold.

Two of the six accused were found carrying cash worth Rs 35 lakh in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes in a vehicle, which was intercepted during checks in Panvel. The duo claimed they owned a general store and the money belonged to them, a police officer was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

In a seperate incident the same day, four other people were nabbed by the local police for carrying 2.5 kg worth of gold biscuits. The men said they work for jewellery stores.

All the six have been handed over to the income tax department officials for further investigation, the police officer added.

In other news, police in Malapurram (Kerala) on Saturday recovered unaccounted money worth Rs 40 lakh, which included Rs 34 lakh in new currencies. A hawala dealer and his aide were arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, three people were detained after Rs 27.62 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes was recovered from Bhuj, Gujarat, the local police was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India. The incident has been brought to the notice of the Income tax department.

"We detained three persons who arrived in a car and were waiting for a customer who had contacted them to exchange their demonetised currency notes," J M Ala, inspector, Local Crime Branch, Kutch (West) was quoted as saying by the agency.