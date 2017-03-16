In what could be termed as a disappointment for over two lakh candidates, who are eagerly waiting for the results of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) stage 2 (Main) examination 2016, a source from Indian Railways has said the results won't be declared until next month.

It was earlier reported that the results of RRB NTPC stage 2 Computer Based Test (CBT) held on January 17, 18, and 19 would be declared on March 15. However, it has now emerged that it wouldn't happen this month.

"The declaration of the results of RRB NTPC second stage examination is expected to take around 3 to 4 weeks more," a senior Indian Railways official told Hindustan Times.

Candidates can expect the results sometime in April, and it can be checked on RRB official website and 21 official RRB zone and regional sites [Link provided below].

A total of 2,73,780 candidates qualified for RRB NTPC stage 2, out of the 54 lakh candidates who appeared for the test. The RRB has said 18,252 posts will be filled. Candidates who have applied for posts in category 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be recruited directly after documents verifications if they crack the Mains, but the rest have to undergo either the typing skill test or Aptitude test besides document verification.

Qualified candidates will be recruited to several posts including -- Commercial Apprentice (CA) - 703, Traffic Apprentice (TA) - 1645, Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk (ECRC) - 127, Goods Guard - 7591, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist - 869, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA) - 1205, Assistant Station Master (ASM) - 5942, Traffic Assistant - 166, and Senior Time Keeper – 4.

(Source: Hindustan Times)