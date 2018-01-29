WWE Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view did live up to its hype and we have received some grand WrestleMania 34 matches. Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura won the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal challenge while his compatriot Asuka won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

Apart from the two big matches, we also some of the WWE championship titles changing hands while others doing their best to hold on and successfully defend their titles.

Also, Mixed Martial Arts veteran and former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made an appearance and left the WWE Universe (fans) absolutely curious to know what happens next.

Here are the full results (Main Card)

Match Stipulation Result The Usos (C) vs Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin SD Tag Team championship The Usos retained their titles Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan (C) vs Sheamus, Cesaro Raw Tag Team championship Sheamus, Cesaro became the new champions Women's Royal Rumble match Winner faces WWE women's champion at WrestleMania 34 Asuka wins the battle royal match AJ Styles (C) vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens WWE Championship AJ Styles defends his title successfully Brock Lesnar (C) vs Kane vs Braun Strowman WWE Universal championship Brock Lesnar defends his title successfully Men's Royal Rumble match Winner faces WWE champion at WrestleMania 34 Shinsuke Nakamura wins the battle royal match

A host of former WWE superstars and legends made their appearance in the Royal Rumble matches, as we had expected. From Rey Mysterio to Trish Stratus, several veterans made their mark at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday January 28.

Here are the full list of participants in the Royal Rumble matches

Men's battle royal match

Rusev Finn Balor Rhyno Baron Corbin Heath Slater Elias Cien Almas Bray Wyatt Big E Sami Zayn (replacement for Tye Dillinger) Sheamus Xavier Woods Apollo Crews Shinsuke Nakamura Cesaro Kofi Kingston Jinder Mahal Seth Rollins Matt Hardy John Cena The Hurricane Gregory Helmes Aiden English Adam Cole Randy Orton Titus O Neil The Miz Rey Mysterio Roman Reigns Goldust Dolph Ziggler

Most eliminations: Finn Balor, Roman Reigns (4), Nakamura, John Cena (3), Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins (2)

Women's battle royal match

Sasha Banks Becky Lynch Sarah Logan Mandy Rose Lita Kairi Sane Tamina Dana Brooke Torrie Wilson Sonya Deville Liv Morgan Molly Holly Lana Michelle McCool Ruby Riott Vickie Guerrero Carmella Natalya Kelly Kelly Naomi Jacqueline Nia Jax Ember Moon Beth Phoenix Asuka Mickie James Nikki Bella Brie Bella Bayley Trish Stratus

Most eliminations: Michelle McCool (5), Nia Jax, Nikki Bella (4), Asuka, Trish Stratus, Natalya (3)