WWE Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view did live up to its hype and we have received some grand WrestleMania 34 matches. Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura won the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal challenge while his compatriot Asuka won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.
Apart from the two big matches, we also some of the WWE championship titles changing hands while others doing their best to hold on and successfully defend their titles.
Also, Mixed Martial Arts veteran and former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made an appearance and left the WWE Universe (fans) absolutely curious to know what happens next.
Here are the full results (Main Card)
|Match
|Stipulation
|Result
|The Usos (C) vs Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin
|SD Tag Team championship
|The Usos retained their titles
|Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan (C) vs Sheamus, Cesaro
|Raw Tag Team championship
|Sheamus, Cesaro became the new champions
|Women's Royal Rumble match
|Winner faces WWE women's champion at WrestleMania 34
|Asuka wins the battle royal match
|AJ Styles (C) vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens
|WWE Championship
|AJ Styles defends his title successfully
|Brock Lesnar (C) vs Kane vs Braun Strowman
|WWE Universal championship
|Brock Lesnar defends his title successfully
|Men's Royal Rumble match
|Winner faces WWE champion at WrestleMania 34
|Shinsuke Nakamura wins the battle royal match
A host of former WWE superstars and legends made their appearance in the Royal Rumble matches, as we had expected. From Rey Mysterio to Trish Stratus, several veterans made their mark at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday January 28.
Here are the full list of participants in the Royal Rumble matches
Men's battle royal match
- Rusev
- Finn Balor
- Rhyno
- Baron Corbin
- Heath Slater
- Elias
- Cien Almas
- Bray Wyatt
- Big E
- Sami Zayn (replacement for Tye Dillinger)
- Sheamus
- Xavier Woods
- Apollo Crews
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Cesaro
- Kofi Kingston
- Jinder Mahal
- Seth Rollins
- Matt Hardy
- John Cena
- The Hurricane Gregory Helmes
- Aiden English
- Adam Cole
- Randy Orton
- Titus O Neil
- The Miz
- Rey Mysterio
- Roman Reigns
- Goldust
- Dolph Ziggler
Most eliminations: Finn Balor, Roman Reigns (4), Nakamura, John Cena (3), Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins (2)
Women's battle royal match
- Sasha Banks
- Becky Lynch
- Sarah Logan
- Mandy Rose
- Lita
- Kairi Sane
- Tamina
- Dana Brooke
- Torrie Wilson
- Sonya Deville
- Liv Morgan
- Molly Holly
- Lana
- Michelle McCool
- Ruby Riott
- Vickie Guerrero
- Carmella
- Natalya
- Kelly Kelly
- Naomi
- Jacqueline
- Nia Jax
- Ember Moon
- Beth Phoenix
- Asuka
- Mickie James
- Nikki Bella
- Brie Bella
- Bayley
- Trish Stratus
Most eliminations: Michelle McCool (5), Nia Jax, Nikki Bella (4), Asuka, Trish Stratus, Natalya (3)
Note: Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool has the most eliminations already in the history of the women's Royal Rumble match.
She also has the most eliminations across both the men's and the women's battle royal matches in Royal Rumble 2018.