WWE Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view did live up to its hype and we have received some grand WrestleMania 34 matches. Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura won the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal challenge while his compatriot Asuka won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

Apart from the two big matches, we also some of the WWE championship titles changing hands while others doing their best to hold on and successfully defend their titles.

Also, Mixed Martial Arts veteran and former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made an appearance and left the WWE Universe (fans) absolutely curious to know what happens next.

Here are the full results (Main Card)

The Usos (C) vs Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin SD Tag Team championship The Usos retained their titles
Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan (C) vs Sheamus, Cesaro Raw Tag Team championship Sheamus, Cesaro became the new champions
Women's Royal Rumble match  Winner faces WWE women's champion at WrestleMania 34 Asuka wins the battle royal match
AJ Styles (C) vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens WWE Championship AJ Styles defends his title successfully
Brock Lesnar (C) vs Kane vs Braun Strowman WWE Universal championship Brock Lesnar defends his title successfully
Men's Royal Rumble match Winner faces WWE champion at WrestleMania 34 Shinsuke Nakamura wins the battle royal match

A host of former WWE superstars and legends made their appearance in the Royal Rumble matches, as we had expected. From Rey Mysterio to Trish Stratus, several veterans made their mark at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday January 28.

Here are the full list of participants in the Royal Rumble matches

Men's battle royal match

  1. Rusev
  2. Finn Balor
  3. Rhyno
  4. Baron Corbin
  5. Heath Slater
  6. Elias
  7. Cien Almas
  8. Bray Wyatt
  9. Big E
  10. Sami Zayn (replacement for Tye Dillinger)
  11. Sheamus
  12. Xavier Woods 
  13. Apollo Crews
  14. Shinsuke Nakamura
  15. Cesaro
  16. Kofi Kingston
  17. Jinder Mahal
  18. Seth Rollins
  19. Matt Hardy
  20. John Cena
  21. The Hurricane Gregory Helmes
  22. Aiden English
  23. Adam Cole
  24. Randy Orton
  25. Titus O Neil
  26. The Miz
  27. Rey Mysterio
  28. Roman Reigns
  29. Goldust
  30. Dolph Ziggler

Most eliminations: Finn Balor, Roman Reigns (4), Nakamura, John Cena (3), Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins (2)

Women's battle royal match

  1. Sasha Banks
  2. Becky Lynch
  3. Sarah Logan
  4. Mandy Rose
  5. Lita
  6. Kairi Sane
  7. Tamina
  8. Dana Brooke
  9. Torrie Wilson
  10. Sonya Deville
  11. Liv Morgan
  12. Molly Holly
  13. Lana
  14. Michelle McCool
  15. Ruby Riott
  16. Vickie Guerrero
  17. Carmella
  18. Natalya
  19. Kelly Kelly
  20. Naomi
  21. Jacqueline
  22. Nia Jax
  23. Ember Moon
  24. Beth Phoenix
  25. Asuka
  26. Mickie James
  27. Nikki Bella
  28. Brie Bella
  29. Bayley
  30. Trish Stratus

Most eliminations: Michelle McCool (5), Nia Jax, Nikki Bella (4), Asuka, Trish Stratus, Natalya (3)

Note: Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool has the most eliminations already in the history of the women's Royal Rumble match.

She also has the most eliminations across both the men's and the women's battle royal matches in Royal Rumble 2018.