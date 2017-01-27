We're back. One of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-views (PPVs) of the calendar year 2017 is here. The 30-man battle royal is the much-awaited attraction of the iconic WWE event and good news is: This year, the presence of legends makes it a sensational affair!

Of course, the surprise entrances are there as well - the icing on the cake!

WWE calendar 2017.

All eyes remain on entrants no. 24, 27 and 30. Since 1988 -- when the Royal Rumble PPV got introduced by the WWE -- the most number of winners have come out from these three particular slots.

From Hulk Hogan to the Undertaker and from The Rock to Stone Cold Steve Austin, over the years, these legends of WWE have capitalised on these three numbers to win the Royal Rumble 30-man over-the-rope elimination battle royal.

Royal Rumble 2017 is the 30th edition of the iconic WWE event, so expect nothing but more fireworks apart from the presence of the legends -- The Undertaker, Big Show and Goldberg. The most interesting part is that the slot for the WWE superstars has not been revealed yet in the build up to Royal Rumble 2017.

Normally, the WWE superstar who is the first participant in the Battle Royal, has been revealed over the years.

We have 22 confirmed superstars for the Royal Rumble 2017 Battle Royal. Eight surprises are still up for grabs!

Confirmed list of WWE superstars