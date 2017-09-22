It is not secret anymore that Royal Enfield is working on a flagship motorcycle with 750cc parallel-twin engine. The motorcycle has been spotted several times under Continental GT's cloth in India and abroad.

There were rumours that launch of the motorcycle will be in the first quarter of 2017. Then reports suggested a launch in mid-2017. While there is no clarity yet regarding the launch, a report in Zigwheels claims that Royal Enfield is planning to debut the 750cc bike at the EICMA show in Milan in November 2017.

The EICMA, the exclusive motorcycle show, takes place in Italy every year. Royal Enfield is a regular exhibitor at the show. Since the 750cc motorcycle of the company is primarily targeted at global markets, EICMA debut will be an ideal choice to reach out to an international audience.

From the spy shots and leaked information so far, it can be concluded that the 750cc motorcycle will use double-cradle frame created for the Continental GT. It is the only a double-cradle frame with Royal Enfield at present that can handle 750cc engine.

Though the motorcycle with 750cc set to feature a lot of similarities with the Continental GT, Royal Enfield will choose a new name to give it a separate identity. The motorcycle will come with a longer seat to accommodate a pillion rider, unlike the Continental GT's single-seat configuration. The seat will also feature a grab-rail.

The parallel-twin 750cc mill is expected to get the fuel-injection system. The motorcycle was initially spotted with a carburettor but new images indicate it will boast off FI engine. New spy shots also show the motorcycle will come with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomps tyres at both ends in place of Pirelli Sport Demon.

On the whole, it looks like Royal Enfield has done the homework for the new 750cc motorcycle. Expected prices for the flagship Royal Enfield motorcycle is around Rs 4 lakh. At that price point, it will give Harley-Davidson Street 750 a run for its money. The premium features also indicate Royal Enfield wants to dent the sales of Street 750 with its new motorcycle.