Since entering the market in 1901, Royal Enfield, the Eicher-owned motorcycle company has dominated the segment with its unique and distinctive modern classic bikes. In India, Royal Enfield remains the unchallenged leader with ardent followers.

But to remain numero uno in an increasingly competitive market, the Chennai-based niche bike maker believes that the future rests in sustainable technology and thus the thinking behind an electric Royal Enfield.

Yes, you are reading it right! While still there is no clarity on what Royal Enfield could be making to tap the electric market, the emerging reports indicate that two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors is hard at work too on the electric platform. Earlier, Siddhartha Lal, managing director and CEO, Eicher Motors hinted that the company could not afford to stay away from the changing scenario in the market.

Now, Rudratej Singh, president, Royal Enfield has confirmed that the electric two-wheeler platform is indeed in the making. Surprisingly, the company is not ready to reveal anything more on the same let alone the timeframe. In the unfolding scenario, the excitement is palpable but to be realistic, it may not happen before 2020.

"Electric platform is one of the projects, where we have a large number of team working towards this. At the right time and at the right place, we will announce our plan," ET Auto quoted Rudratej Singh.

While there is little doubt that the electric bike of Royal Enfield will not do away with the classic retro-styling, what the biking aficionados will miss is the signature thump.

Besides the electric platforms, Royal Enfield is also said to be working on other platforms to meet the BS-IV emission norms. The company recently launched the new sporty Thunderbird X range in India with candy colors. The two-wheeler maker is also expected to bring its new 650cc twins-- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650-to India this year.