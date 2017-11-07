Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based niche bike maker unveiled two new motorcycles at the ongoing EICMA Motor Show in Milan. The new motorcycles named -- Interceptor 650 Twin and Continental GT 650 Twin -- get the new 650cc twin-cylinder engine that the company showcased for the first time on Monday, November 6.

With the premiere of the new 650cc motorcycles, the numerous questions that the auto world has been asking ever since the news hit the web on the inception of a new motorcycle with a bigger engine placed right at its heart, have been answered once and for all.

The new Interceptor captures the essence of the bike which the Royal Enfield produced in the 1960s and 70s when it was a fully British entity. On the other hand, the new 650 Continental GT twin is the café racer that was spotted on test in India and outside.

At the heart of the new motorcycles is the company's new four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed jointly by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. Royal Enfield claims the new mill has been precisely engineered to be able to accelerate and deliver higher power and torque at lower RPMs. The new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque.

Royal Enfield has not revealed specific launch timeframe for these two new 650cc motorcycles. However, the company promised to take it to the road by April 2018. Europe will be the first market to get the new 650cc twins.The motorcycles are in its final stages of making it to the production line.

New 650cc motorcycle specs