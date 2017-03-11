Chennai-based Royal Enfield has started updating its motorcycles to make them compliant with Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission norms, which will become applicable to all vehicles across the country from April 1. The new range of motorcycles will also come with Always Headlamp On (AHO) function as standard.

The new Bullet Electra 350 has also been spotted at a dealership, Financial Express reports. Electra 350 BS4 will reportedly be available for Rs 1.40 lakh (on-road Delhi), which is premium by Rs 3,000 to 4,000 over the pre-BS4 version. An official statement from the company is expected soon.

Bullet Electra 350 continues to be offered in Black, Silver, Maroon and Blue. It is an India-only model and powered by a single-cylinder 346cc engine tuned to develop 19.8bhp at 5,250rpm and 28Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is equipped with telescopic forks at front and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 280mm disc with 2-Piston caliper at the front and 153mm drum at the rear without ABS. For additional safety, AHO has been added which ensures the headlamp remains on all the time. Electra 350 weighs 187kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

The motorcycle measures 2,140mm in length, 810mm in width and 1,120mm in height. It also gets 135mm ground clearance and has a wheelbase of 1370mm.

Launched in the beginning of last decade, Bullet Electra is a key product that helped the company establish itself in the country after it was taken over by Eicher Motors. The models were equipped with electric start and TCI ignition at the end of last decade and received UCE engine in 2010.